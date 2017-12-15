$1 million bail set for meth lab suspect

SELINSGROVE—The man suspected of operating a methamphetamine lab in Selinsgrove has been jailed on $1 million cash bail. Selinsgrove police says they arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Wertz and he was arraigned today before District Judge John Reed. Wertz has been charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver, operating a methamphetamine lab, risking catastrophe, and other charges.

Tuesday, Selinsgrove police discovered a meth lab in Wertz’s South Market Street apartment. Wertz has a history of drug convictions and was under state and county probation at the time of his arrest. A preliminary hearing is set for December 28.