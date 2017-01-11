1 dead as multiple vehicle crash, fire closes I-80 eastbound

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – One person is reported dead in a multiple vehicle crash and fire that’s closed a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 80 eastbound in central Pennsylvania.

Centre County dispatchers say the crashes began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The state Department of Transportation says the wreckage was expected to keep the lanes closed from the Bellefonte and Lamar exits until the afternoon. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

PennDOT had lowered the speed limit on the highway to 45 mph due to weather concerns before the crash occurred.

Black ice was reportedly a problem in several areas of Pennsylvania, even though temperatures in many areas were above freezing early Wednesday. PennDOT says that’s because the ground is still cold enough in some areas to cause wet roads to freeze.