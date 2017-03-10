Home
$1.4-million raised during Raise the Region

WILLIAMSPORT–  It was a very successful day for over 300 nonprofits in the region yesterday following a 30-hour online philanthropic effort.  The First Community Foundation’s “Raise the Region” campaign wrapped up at midnight.  Over one-point-four million dollars were given by area residents through 82-hundred gifts to those non-profits.  This amount surpassed last year’s total as well.  Raise the Region started on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. and wrapped up at midnight.

