1/30/18 Susan Jordan, Executive Director, Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center, Inc, on ‘Managing Conflict in your Life, which is a community workshop series next month. She’ll also discuss mediation training for volunteers and the peer mediation program at the Selinsgrove Middle School. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 30, 2018 |
