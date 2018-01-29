1/29/18 Dr. Brian O’Roark, co-director of the Leonard M. Kokkila Center for Economic Education at Robert Morris University. He’ll discuss use of comic books, and the movies ‘Divergent’ and ‘Hunger games’ as economic teaching tools. He’ll have two events Monday, one private, and the other open to the public 7:30pm at Issac’s Auditorium. (Click here to hear or download the interview)