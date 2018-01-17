1/17/18 Fritz Heinemann, President, Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, Central Pennsylvania Region, and Cindy Russell, an engaging, enthusiastic, energetic, charitable volunteer and philanthropist, wife of NFL star Andy Russell, with an update on the all-inclusive playground that will be built near Selinsgrove. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 17, 2018 |
