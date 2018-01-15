On The Mark, Monday, January 15, 2018 Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan talk about Pres. Trump’s remark ‘I am not a racist’ and other comments he has made. We also talk about the Penn State case alleging anti-male bias. (Click here to download or listen}
WKOK Staff |
January 15, 2018 |
