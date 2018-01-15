1/15/18 Yvonne Heatley, Executive Director, Susquehanna Valley CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), on their search for more volunteers, more funding across their counties (Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Lycoming), and their mission to help the courts help children. (Click here to download or listen)
1/15/18 Yvonne Heatley, Executive Director, Susquehanna Valley CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), on their search for more volunteers, more funding across their counties (Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Lycoming), and their mission to help the courts help children. (Click here to download or listen)
WKOK Staff |
January 15, 2018 |
About The Author