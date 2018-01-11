1/11/18 Josh VanKirk, Chief of Police, Point Township, on the wide range of scams today—including home improvement, car sales, and a myriad of internet scams, also, a review of the personal safety and home security tips, the staffing and operation of the Point Township police Department in 2018, the 24/7 need for police in the township, and other topics. (Click here to hear or download the interview)