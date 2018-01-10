1/10/18 Kevin Bittenbender, Bittenbender, Chair of the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee, with our first glimpse on this summer’s Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, and on the upcoming salute to veterans at Bucknell University men’s and women’s basketball games. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
1/10/18 Kevin Bittenbender, Bittenbender, Chair of the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade Committee, with our first glimpse on this summer’s Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade, and on the upcoming salute to veterans at Bucknell University men’s and women’s basketball games. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 10, 2018 |
About The Author