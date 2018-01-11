1/1/18 Drew Kelly, Executive Director, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, Lewisburg, on this unique family centered fitness and wellness location new to Lewisburg. We’ll talk about their mission, facilities, equipment, classes and upcoming events. (Click here to hear or download the interview)
WKOK Staff |
January 11, 2018 |
